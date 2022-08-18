R Madhavan clarifies: 'I still love and live in my house'1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
- The renowned actor tweeted his reply after a person falsely claimed that R Madhavan sold his to the fund his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
With speculations rising of Ranganathan Madhavan selling his house to the fund his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the Rang De Basanti actor in his latest tweet, clarified that he still lives in his house.
The actor even posted his a screenshot of a LinkedIn user, who claimed that the actor lost his house.
ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Video to stream ‘Rocketry’ on July 26
In his response, R Madhavan wrote, "Oh Yaar. Pls don't over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything." The actor added, "In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house."
R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is his directorial debut and was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The movie is based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.
Apart from Madhavan, the film also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan (in the Hindi version) and Suriya (in the Tamil version). The movie received an underwhelming box office collection and it is now streaming on OTT platforms.
The famous actor is known for well-known Bollywood films including 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Ramji Londonwaley, and Zero to name a few. Also, he is a renowned movie star in regional cinema and famous for his roles in Minnale, Alaipayuthey, Ayitha Ezhuthu, Vettai, Vikram Vedha, Anbe Sivam and more.
