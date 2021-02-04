OPEN APP
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (REUTERS)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (REUTERS)

'I still stand with farmers', tweets Greta Thunberg after Twitter row

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 05:28 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

'No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that,' the climate activist tweeted

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg today tweeted that she still stands with the cause of the farmers of India after Hindustan Times reported that Delhi Police may take action against her.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest," the teen activist tweeted.

The climate activist had earlier tweeted a document which she later deleted. The document contained detailed plans of garnering international support for the farmers stoked controversy as it implied that her tweet in support of farmers may not be organic, may be part of an engineered protest on social media.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report about the protest, which was earlier shares by pop singer Rihanna.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would block in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Concertina wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by the farmers.

With agency inputs

