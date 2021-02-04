Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'I still stand with farmers', tweets Greta Thunberg after Twitter row
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg

'I still stand with farmers', tweets Greta Thunberg after Twitter row

1 min read . 05:28 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

'No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that,' the climate activist tweeted

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg today tweeted that she still stands with the cause of the farmers of India after Hindustan Times reported that Delhi Police may take action against her.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg today tweeted that she still stands with the cause of the farmers of India after Hindustan Times reported that Delhi Police may take action against her.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest," the teen activist tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PF taxation: 62,500 cr accumulated in EPF accounts of 1.23 lakh HNIs

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST

India plans database to help informal workers access state aid

1 min read . 06:24 PM IST

AAI to begin airport privatization process for 6-10 airports from April

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST

To counter China, India willing to share military hardware with Indian Ocean Region allies

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest," the teen activist tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PF taxation: 62,500 cr accumulated in EPF accounts of 1.23 lakh HNIs

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST

India plans database to help informal workers access state aid

1 min read . 06:24 PM IST

AAI to begin airport privatization process for 6-10 airports from April

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST

To counter China, India willing to share military hardware with Indian Ocean Region allies

2 min read . 06:22 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The climate activist had earlier tweeted a document which she later deleted. The document contained detailed plans of garnering international support for the farmers stoked controversy as it implied that her tweet in support of farmers may not be organic, may be part of an engineered protest on social media.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report about the protest, which was earlier shares by pop singer Rihanna.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding repeal of the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price for their crops.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would block in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi's borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Concertina wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.

The strengthened security measures come after the violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by the farmers.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.