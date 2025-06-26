‘I stopped using Google Pay’: Sania Mirza’s sister advises against UPI apps; social media reacts

Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza, has shared how she’s saving money with a small but smart change. In an Instagram video, she said she had completely stopped using UPI apps and even deleted Google Pay from her phone.

“This year, I stopped using Google Pay. No UPI. No instant payment. This year, I emptied my UPI accounts, deleted my UPI apps, no balance, nothing,” she says in the video.

This helped Anam become more careful about spending. At first, it was hard. She even had to ask friends to buy her coffee. But, with time, she got used to it.

Anam Miraza shared this tip as part of her series Little Changes, Big Impact. Anam said avoiding quick payments made her more aware of where her money was going and helped her save more.

Social media reactions Some social media users were not impressed.

“Suits you because you're already rich. Only middle-class people like us could relate, how convenient it is to have UPI. People should definitely think before doing unnecessary expenses but deleting UPI a/c for that is too much,” wrote one user.

“Kaha jaoge itna paisa bachake udao dusro ko bhi kamane ka mauka do (Where will you even go saving so much money? Spend some—let others earn a living too!),” came from another.

Some other users appreciated Anam Mirza’s initiative.

One user wrote, “Makes a big difference been doing this since 6 months and oh boy we don’t overspend now.”

“This is definitely make very very big impact for sure,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Absolutely correct to keep control on expenses.”

UPI in India As of May 2025, 673 banks are active on UPI and transactions worth over ₹25 lakh crore. As per the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI),

SBI is the leading back in the UPI ecosystem with nearly 5,000 transactions per minute. HDFC Bank stands second with around 1,500 transactions per minute.

In contrast, countries like the US use many different systems like PayPal, Venmo and Zelle. In 2024, Zelle reached 15.1 crore users and processed over ₹85.84 lakh crore, the highest ever for a person-to-person payment service in a year.