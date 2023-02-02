‘I struggled’: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of jail after 2 years
- Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while they were going to the Uttar Pradesh town, Hathras, to report on the high profile case where a Dalit woman died after being gang-raped
"I struggled more," Journalist from Kerala, Siddique Kappan, who was lodged at the Mathura and Lucknow district jails, walked out on bail on Thursday after a period of two years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×