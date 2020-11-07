I-T dept raids Tamil Nadu, unearths 1,000 crore unaccounted cash

The Income Tax department has conducted searches at five locations in Chennai and Madurai in the case of a Chennai-based group operating in the IT Infra sector and unearthed unaccounted cash of around ₹1,000 crore, according to a news release issued on Saturday.

The search conducted on 6 November led to the unearthing of evidence relating to investments in a Singapore registered firm, as per a statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

"The shareholding of this company is held by two companies, one owned by the group searched, while the other company is a subsidiary of a major infrastructure development and financing group. It has been found that the company belonging to the searched group has invested a nominal amount although it has 72 per cent shareholding, while the other company having 28 per cent shareholding has invested almost the entire money," the statement added.

The CBDT also said that this has resulted in a benefit of almost Singaporean dollars 7 crore, which is around ₹200 crore, in the hands of the firm belonging to the searched group, which was not disclosed by it in its return of income and also in the FA Schedule.

"Thus, there is a suppression of foreign income received in the form of share subscription equivalent to ₹200 crore, which is taxable in India in the hands of the shareholder. Further, proceedings will be initiated under the Black Money Act, 2015 for not disclosing foreign assets/beneficial interest in the FA Schedule of the income tax return," the statement said.

Group acquired 5 shell companies

It said the present value of this investment exceeds ₹354 crore. During the search, officials said it was also found that the group had acquired five shell companies recently, which were used to siphon out as much as ₹337 crore from the main group company by raising bogus bills and without doing any real business in these companies.

"The siphoned money was transferred abroad and utilised for purchase of shares in the name of the son of the main assessee. One of the directors has admitted that they have diverted funds through these companies," the statement said.

"Evidences have also been found regarding allotment of preference shares worth ₹150 crore in 2009 in the group company by passing accounting entries only, to project inflated capital before banks and financial institutions to obtain finances. Allotment of another ₹150 crore worth preference shares in 2015 from funds from group companies, who in turn took loans/entries, is being examined," it added.

During the search, the CBDT said it was found that the group had borrowed funds from banks on interest and diverted to other group companies free of interest for investments in properties. The total interest disallowance on this count works out to about ₹423 crore, it said.

It said the search also revealed that the group had purchased about 800 acres of land worth at least ₹500 crore, in the names of various shell companies from the funds provided by the main group concern and added that applicability of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 to these transactions is being examined.

"It was also seen that there was a transfer of substantial shareholdings during the current year at a price much lower than the fair market value to be determined as per IT Rules, 1962. In view of this, substantial additions are likely to be made under section 56(2)(x) of the IT Act, 1961(the Act) in the case of the buyer and capital gains under section 50CA of the Act, in the hands of the seller," the statement said.

The CBDT said the search has led to the detection of an unaccounted income of around ₹1,000 crore, out of which, disclosure of additional income of ₹337 crore has already been made by the assessee, besides actionable issues under Benami and Black Money Acts.

