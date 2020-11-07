I-T dept raids Tamil Nadu, unearths 1,000 crore unaccounted cash

"It was also seen that there was a transfer of substantial shareholdings during the current year at a price much lower than the fair market value to be determined as per IT Rules, 1962. In view of this, substantial additions are likely to be made under section 56(2)(x) of the IT Act, 1961(the Act) in the case of the buyer and capital gains under section 50CA of the Act, in the hands of the seller," the statement said.