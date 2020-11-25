Home >News >India >I-T refunds worth 1.36 lakh cr issued to 41.25 lakh taxpayers till Nov 24
The income tax department on Monday notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The income tax department on Monday notified a new helpline number for taxpayers who e-file their returns and conduct other tax-related businesses online. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

I-T refunds worth 1.36 lakh cr issued to 41.25 lakh taxpayers till Nov 24

1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 04:23 PM IST PTI

This includes personal income tax refunds amounting to 36,028 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1 lakh crore during this period

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over 1.36 lakh crore to over 41 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 36,028 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1 lakh crore during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over 1,36,962 crore to more than 41.25 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 24th November,2020. Income tax refunds of 36,028 crore have been issued in 39,28,067 cases & corporate tax refunds of 1,00,934 crore have been issued in 1,96,880 cases," the I-T Department tweeted.

