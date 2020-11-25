I-T refunds worth 1.36 lakh cr issued to 41.25 lakh taxpayers till Nov 24

I-T refunds worth ₹1.36 lakh cr issued to 41.25 lakh taxpayers till Nov 241 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 04:23 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.36 lakh crore to over 41 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.
This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹36,028 crore and corporate tax refunds of over ₹1 lakh crore during this period.
“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,36,962 crore to more than 41.25 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 24th November,2020. Income tax refunds of ₹36,028 crore have been issued in 39,28,067 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹1,00,934 crore have been issued in 1,96,880 cases," the I-T Department tweeted.
