Home >News >India >I-T refunds worth 1.36 trillion issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers till Nov 17
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

I-T refunds worth 1.36 trillion issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers till Nov 17

1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 06:10 PM IST PTI

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 35,750 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1 lakh crore during this period

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over 1.36 lakh crore to over 40 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to 35,750 crore and corporate tax refunds of over 1 lakh crore during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over 1,36,066 crore to more than 40.19 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 17th November, 2020. Income tax refunds of 35,750 crore have been issued in 38,23,304 cases and corporate tax refunds of 1,00,316 crore have been issued in 1,95,518 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout