I-T refunds worth 1.36 trillion issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers till Nov 17

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.36 lakh crore to over 40 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹35,750 crore and corporate tax refunds of over ₹1 lakh crore during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,36,066 crore to more than 40.19 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 17th November, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹35,750 crore have been issued in 38,23,304 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,00,316 crore have been issued in 1,95,518 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,36,066 crore to more than 40.19 lakh taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 17th November,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs. 35,750 crore have been issued in 38,23,304 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs.1,00,316 crore have been issued in 1,95,518 cases — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) November 18, 2020

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via