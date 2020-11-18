I-T refunds worth 1.36 trillion issued to 40.19 lakh taxpayers till Nov 17

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,36,066 crore to more than 40.19 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 17th November, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹35,750 crore have been issued in 38,23,304 cases and corporate tax refunds of ₹1,00,316 crore have been issued in 1,95,518 cases," the I-T department tweeted.