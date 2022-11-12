‘I take responsibility for Punjab farm fires’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at HTLS 20222 min read . 06:37 PM IST
- ‘I am asking for one more year, I think the stubble burning should decline from next year,’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said
"On behalf of my party and the Punjab government, I take responsibility for Punjab farm fires," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.
"On behalf of my party and the Punjab government, I take responsibility for Punjab farm fires," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.
The Delhi CM said, “I am taking responsibility for farm fires in Punjab. There is stubble burning in Punjab. The farmers dont want to burn stubble because other governments didn’t focus on solution."
The Delhi CM said, “I am taking responsibility for farm fires in Punjab. There is stubble burning in Punjab. The farmers dont want to burn stubble because other governments didn’t focus on solution."
"I am asking for one more year, I think the stubble burning should decline from next year," Kejriwal added.
"I am asking for one more year, I think the stubble burning should decline from next year," Kejriwal added.
Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data today showed Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at morning 9 am.
Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data today showed Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at morning 9 am.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The air quality was 'very poor' in 27 of the 37 monitoring stations. The AQI was at 351 in Jahangirpuri, 347 in Nehru Nagar, 339 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 335 in RK Puram and 334 in Bawana.
The air quality was 'very poor' in 27 of the 37 monitoring stations. The AQI was at 351 in Jahangirpuri, 347 in Nehru Nagar, 339 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 335 in RK Puram and 334 in Bawana.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity was recorded at 76% at 8.30 am, the weather office stated.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity was recorded at 76% at 8.30 am, the weather office stated.
The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said.
The maximum temperature yesterday settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said.
The 24-hour average AQI stood at 346 yesterday, the CPCB stated.
The 24-hour average AQI stood at 346 yesterday, the CPCB stated.
On Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.
On Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.
Under the third stage of GRAP, all construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in the Delhi-NCR region. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.
Under the third stage of GRAP, all construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in the Delhi-NCR region. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate.
As per data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, farm fires in Punjab rose from 1,893 on Thursday to 3,916 on Friday, the highest so far this season.
As per data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, farm fires in Punjab rose from 1,893 on Thursday to 3,916 on Friday, the highest so far this season.
With agency inputs
With agency inputs