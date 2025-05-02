‘I too get threat calls, what to do?’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's bold claim, says asked cops to find those behind it

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has received threat calls, and has asked the police to find out those behind it and to take action against them.

Talking to reporters in Karnataka, Siddaranaiah, who was responding to a question about Speaker UT Khader allegedly getting a threat call, said, "I too get threat calls, what to do? We have informed the police. We have asked the police to find those making threat calls and take action against them. Yes, I too have got (threat calls)," a PTI report said.

Suhas Shetty murder While talking about the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty, who was also a former member of Bajrang Dal, in Mangaluru, the CM said that the police have been instructed to find out the culprits involved at the earliest and to arrest them and take action.

Stating that he is yet to know the reason for the killing, Siddaramaiah said, “He (Shetty) was said to be a rowdy sheeter. It needs to be checked. After the murder, I spoke to the police yesterday, and we have sent ADGP (Law and Order) to Mangaluru.”

"Whether it is preplanned or not is yet to be known. Once the investigation is complete it will be known. BJP always keeps looking for such incidents to play politics over it," he said in response to a question, according to the PTI report.

Tensions gripped Karnataka's Mangaluru after Shetty, the prime accused in the high-profile Fazil murder case, was brutally killed by a group of unidentified assailants on Thursday night.

The police have enforced prohibitory orders across the city till May 6, following the bandh called by the Hindu organisations in protest against Shetty's murder.

BJP slams Siddaramaiah-led Congress govt Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Friday hit out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state over Shetty's murder and alleged that the incident occurred in full public view is a "chilling reflection" of the "alarming breakdown" of law and order in the state.

In a post on X, the State BJP chief said that the brutal murder of Shetty, carried out openly in the streets and in full public view, is a chilling reflection of the alarming breakdown of law and order under the "Wazar-e-Ala government".

In a long post on X, BY Vijayendra continued to say, “Even more disturbing is the admission by the (Mangaluru) Police Commissioner that authorities were aware of the threat to Suhas Shetty's life - yet no preventive action was taken. This raises serious concerns about the possible complicity of certain elements within the police department and the government. Are we witnessing a situation where these extremist forces are being deliberately enabled and protected?”

Also Read | MUDA case: HC issues notice to Siddaramaiah on plea seeking CBI probe

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka also slammed the state government alleging that Karnataka, under the Congress, is no place for Hindus and demanded resignation of Home Minister G Parameshwara for the "failing" law and order in the state.

"Just like in Kashmir and in West Bengal's Murshidabad, Hindus are being identified and killed in busy streets. CM @siddaramaiah whose heart beats for peace in Pakistan becomes numb when Hindus are killed in Karnataka," he said in a post on X.