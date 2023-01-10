Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra had on Monday during said he has decided to only wear T-shirt, despite the bone-chilling plunge in temperatures that has gripped the northern and north-western part of India.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra had on Monday during said he has decided to only wear T-shirt, despite the bone-chilling plunge in temperatures that has gripped the northern and north-western part of India.
The Congress MP from Wayanad mentioned that he has decided to remain in his t-shirt throughout the journey of the Bharat Jodo Yatra after meeting three poor girls "shivering in torn clothes" in Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress MP from Wayanad mentioned that he has decided to remain in his t-shirt throughout the journey of the Bharat Jodo Yatra after meeting three poor girls "shivering in torn clothes" in Madhya Pradesh.
"People ask me why I am wearing this white T-shirt, don't I feel cold. I will tell you the reason. When the yatra began... in Kerala, it was hot and humid. But when we entered Madhya Pradesh, it was slightly cold.
"People ask me why I am wearing this white T-shirt, don't I feel cold. I will tell you the reason. When the yatra began... in Kerala, it was hot and humid. But when we entered Madhya Pradesh, it was slightly cold.
"One day three poor girl children in torn clothes came to me...When I held them, they were shivering as they were not wearing proper clothes. On that day, I took a decision that till the time I do not shiver, I will only wear a T-shirt," Gandhi said, while addressing a street corner meeting in Haryana's Ambala.
"One day three poor girl children in torn clothes came to me...When I held them, they were shivering as they were not wearing proper clothes. On that day, I took a decision that till the time I do not shiver, I will only wear a T-shirt," Gandhi said, while addressing a street corner meeting in Haryana's Ambala.
Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to give out a message to those girls.
Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to give out a message to those girls.
"When I start shivering, then I will think of wearing a sweater. I want to give a message to those three girls that if you are feeling cold, then Rahul Gandhi will also feel cold," he said.
"When I start shivering, then I will think of wearing a sweater. I want to give a message to those three girls that if you are feeling cold, then Rahul Gandhi will also feel cold," he said.
During Uttar Pradesh-leg of the yatra, the Wayanad MP had last week said that the media is highlighting his attire but taking "no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes".
During Uttar Pradesh-leg of the yatra, the Wayanad MP had last week said that the media is highlighting his attire but taking "no notice of the poor farmers and labourers walking along with him in torn clothes".
"My being in T-shirt is not a real question, the real question is why are the farmers, poor labourers of the country and their children are in torn clothes, T-shirts and without sweaters," he had said in Bhagpat.
"My being in T-shirt is not a real question, the real question is why are the farmers, poor labourers of the country and their children are in torn clothes, T-shirts and without sweaters," he had said in Bhagpat.
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a day ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra beginning its Punjab leg. The Haryana leg of the march concluded on Tuesday in Ambala district.
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a day ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra beginning its Punjab leg. The Haryana leg of the march concluded on Tuesday in Ambala district.
Gandhi will spend few hours in the holy city of Amritsar before returning to Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab this evening, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh told reporters in Ambala.
Gandhi will spend few hours in the holy city of Amritsar before returning to Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab this evening, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh told reporters in Ambala.
The Yatra on Wednesday will pass through Mandi Gobindgarh and halt for the night at Khanna.
The Yatra on Wednesday will pass through Mandi Gobindgarh and halt for the night at Khanna.
Jairam Ramesh said the Yatra daily covers 25 km in two phases. However, on January 12 during the Punjab leg, the distance will be covered in single stretch beginning morning after which the Yatra will take a break for that day in the afternoon and for the entire day on January 13 in view of Lohri festival.
Jairam Ramesh said the Yatra daily covers 25 km in two phases. However, on January 12 during the Punjab leg, the distance will be covered in single stretch beginning morning after which the Yatra will take a break for that day in the afternoon and for the entire day on January 13 in view of Lohri festival.
The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September, will end after reaching Srinagar on January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.
The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on 7 September, will end after reaching Srinagar on January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.
The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.