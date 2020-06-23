NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Russia had assured him of speedy supplies of defence spares and that ongoing contracts would be adhered to.

Singh was talking to reporters in Moscow after talks with Russian deputy prime minister Yury Borisov against the back drop of tensions with China.

“My discussions were very positive and productive. I have been assured that ongoing contracts will be maintained and not just maintained, in a number of cases will be taken forward in a shorter time. All our proposals have received positive response from the Russian side. I am fully satisfied with my discussions," Singh said in comments made available by the Indian defence ministry.

The comments are significant against the backdrop of reports that Singh was to request Moscow to urgently supply spares required by the Indian military against the backdrop of heightened tensions with China. Despite India diversifying its sources of military hardware procurement in recent years, spares from Russia remain since as much of 60% of Indian military hardware is of Russian origin.

Though Singh’s visit is to attend the ceremonies associated with the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War, a report by ANI news agency said Singh will ask Russia to supply the spares needed for Indian fighter jets, tanks and submarine to be dispatched by air rather than by ship to cut short the time taken for the transfer.

Another ANI report had last week said Singh would seek 21 MiG-29s from Russia as well as 12 Sukhoi MKI. Though on the negotiation table for more than two years, the Indian defence ministry was expected to fast track the clearances for procuring the additional aircraft to make up for shortfalls incurred by the phase out of older MiG-21 and MiG-27 aircraft besides the loss of SU-30MKI through crashes. The deal to procure the MiG-29s and SU-30MKI was worth about ₹5,000- ₹6,000 crores. The Ministry of Defence, the Indian Air Force nor the Russian embassy in New Delhi confirmed ANI reports.

According to Singh’s statement on Tuesday, defence ties were a key pillar of the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership." He said he reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral defence relationship with Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov.

Noting that his visit to Moscow was the first outside the country in four months since the covid-19 pandemic brought international travel to a standstill, Singh said the visit was a “a sign of our special friendship."

“Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic, our bilateral relations are keeping good contacts at the various levels. We look forward to the visit of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later this year," Singh added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via