Another ANI report had last week said Singh would seek 21 MiG-29s from Russia as well as 12 Sukhoi MKI. Though on the negotiation table for more than two years, the Indian defence ministry was expected to fast track the clearances for procuring the additional aircraft to make up for shortfalls incurred by the phase out of older MiG-21 and MiG-27 aircraft besides the loss of SU-30MKI through crashes. The deal to procure the MiG-29s and SU-30MKI was worth about ₹5,000- ₹6,000 crores. The Ministry of Defence, the Indian Air Force nor the Russian embassy in New Delhi confirmed ANI reports.