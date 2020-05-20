I've done the best for India Inc: Sitharaman on stimulus package

Just as India was showing initial signs of emerging from a slowdown, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was forced to confront a totally unexpected challenge: a pandemic. The government had to redraw battle plans and impose a lockdown, which triggered an economic collapse. Over the course of last week, the finance minister has outlined the contours of a ₹20 trillion stimulus package. In an interview on Tuesday, Sitharaman defended the government’s decisions and said it will not hesitate to take more steps to support Indian businesses. Edited excerpts:

The relaxation of the lockdown curbs has begun. Are you expecting a surge once the postponed consumption demand kicks in?

I am expecting a surge in growth, but it may be gradual because the labour component is something on which the industry is either remodelling themselves by depending more on local workers, skilling them, or probably waiting for (the return of) those people who have gone home. The surge, from that point of view, may be gradual, given the uncertainty related to labour.

India Inc. is not pleased that they missed the stimulus bus.

I heard all of them and then took a decision. I do understand each has a perspective on what is best. I welcome all views. I have done what is best in my view.

I do not wish to sound patronizing and it will be unfair for me to judge anyone but it is worth remembering that before covid-19, when we all felt the economy was slowing down and an incentive needed to be given, the corporate tax rate was cut to an unimaginable extent—it was a drastic step.

But did I get anything out of it? We showed that we want to give big-time help to industry. Possibly, some green shoots should have been visible by January, by which time firms could have saved enough for making fresh investments, but God willed otherwise.

It is not as if I have not responded to industry.

One charge being levelled against you is that you are a fiscal hawk. This is ironic because previously it was a much sought-after moniker.

I am hearing it for the first time. I would assume that is a virtue. I am dealing with public money; I am dealing with money, every penny of which I am answerable to. I have to be cautious.

And again, even if they suggest that you have to be generous, it is only the second month of the year.

So you are not ruling out more measures?

I am not ruling it out. I have to see how it (pandemic) develops as we go further.

How will you be funding this stimulus package? Is monetizing the deficit on the cards?

I have kept all my options open. I have to see where it goes.

What is your assessment for the next three months?

I can’t see the pandemic retreating. We are still in a lockdown mode.

These schemes are getting implemented and people will have some money in their hands and start businesses again. This may not be the best time to make an assessment.

Are you prepared to give tariff protection against cheap imports?

Let us see what are the things we can do to make our industry stronger. We will not hesitate.

You mentioned we are entering a new paradigm in a post-covid world. Could you elaborate?

The world is not going to be the same. When we lift the lockdown, the working environment, the office and interpersonal contact for business is changing, the world over. Some companies have said working from home could be the norm permanently.

One of the big things that has changed, a paradigm shift, is that administration, urban local bodies, wards and panchayats will now have to—I am not speaking on behalf of the government—develop a credible data source of people and their skill sets, the industry engaging them so that, God forbid, if any such situation happens in future, we can handle them.

Like farmers and industrial workers, for the first time, we are now discussing migrant labourers as a cohesive unit for policy making?

I will appeal to all those who are interested in humanitarian issues to positively engage in this. We should create a lot more local job opportunities. I am not saying they should not move around in the country. But the point is whether we can scale their skill sets, which is crucial whether one is a local worker or a migrant. But many migrant workers come to urban areas because there are not many local job opportunities.

Even if we cannot engage all of them in their respective local areas, at least some of them can have opportunities there. Why is it that some kind of economic activity does not take place in certain places and everyone there is compelled to move out?

We now have to rethink designing of policies. If there is labour surplus in one area, we have to examine why economic activity does not absorb them there.





