Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday rejected the charges that he has been indulging in "soft Hindutva" by visiting temples. He said he visits temples because he is a Hindu and no one should have objections on it.

“I go to the temple. There is nothing wrong in going to the temple. You feel peaceful when you visit it. What is their (those alleging soft Hindutva) objection? Why there should be any objection?" the AAP convener said.

"I am going to a temple because I am a Hindu. My wife visits the Gaurishankar temple," Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Goa, said.

Kejriwal's visit to Goa comes just months before the assembly polls. He reached the state this afternoon and later held a meeting with members of Gomantak Bhandari community at their headquarters.

This is Kejriwal's fourth visit to Goa in recent months. During the last three visits, he announced government-sponsored pilgrimage schemes, free 24/7 electricity and a job guarantee.

Today, when asked about Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement that the AAP was copying the coastal state's schemes like sponsoring pilgrimages, Kejriwal claimed the former was actually copying his party.

"I want to say Pramod Sawant is copying us. When I said we will give electricity free, he gave water free. When I said we will provide employment allowance, he announced about 10,000 jobs, and when I spoke about pilgrimages, he announced his scheme," Kejriwal said.

Today, tThe Delhi chief minister inducted labour unionist and mining stir leader Puti Gaonkar into the party. Earlier this week, Gaonkar announced that he will be contesting the upcoming polls on AAP's ticket from the Sanquelim assembly constituency held by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

