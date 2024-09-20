‘I want justice for my son’: Gurugram accident victim’s mother accuses police of not helping

The mother of the 23-year-old biker, who died on Sunday following a head-on collision with a car driving in the wrong direction in Gurugram on early Sunday morning, has accused the Gurugram police of not helping them while seeking justice for her son

20 Sep 2024
The mother of the 23-year-old biker, who died on Sunday following a head-on collision with a car driving in the wrong direction in Gurugram on early Sunday morning, has accused the Gurugram police of not helping them while seeking justice for her son.

Questioning the swift bail granted to the accused in the head-on collision case, the victim’s mother said the city police are not helping them.

“I want justice for my son. A wrong person killed my son. My only question is why was he released on bail? My son is no more but he (accused) slept peacefully that night...Why is the police not helping us?...”

Meanwhile, ACP DLF Gurugram Vikas Kaushik has said, "He (accused) presented all the papers but said that he did not have the license with him at that time but will present it soon. So we considered that he did not have a license. 

 

The ACP DLF Kaushik instructions have been given to the investigative officer to add further sections to the case. Motor Vehicles Act will also be added.

“We have given instructions to the investigative officer to add further sections to the case. Motor Vehicles Act will also be added and if required further action will also be taken. He has submitted the documents of his vehicle...," the ACP DLF added.

Earlier on Sunday morning, in a tragic incident, a 23-year-old biker was killed in Gurugram after his two-wheeler struck by an SUV driving in the wrong direction. The victim, identified as Akshat Garg of Dwarka in Delhi, was ride with a friend when the fatal accident took place on Golf Course Road near Belvedere Park, DLF Phase II in Gurugram.

According to a report by Hindustan Times quoting a senior police officer, “Neither the car driver nor Garg had any chance to avoid the collision.”

His friend Pradyuman Kumar, who was following him on another bike, said “My GoPro camera, fixed on my helmet, recorded the entire accident. But the police didn’t take a copy of the footage, even after seeing it.”

20 Sep 2024
