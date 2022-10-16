‘I want to bring a change in...’: Shashi Tharoor on eve of Congress Presidential polls2 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 08:31 PM IST
- The grand old party is set to see elections for the top post after a gap of over two decades.
After a gap of 22 years, the All India Congress Committee is set to witness an election for the post of the president of the grand old party. The post had been held by interim president Sonia Gandhi for so long. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are pitted against each other to lead.