On May 23, Australia's Labor Party will form the country's next government, ending nearly a decade of conservative dominance with unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focused independents. Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he would be sworn in as the 31st prime minister on May 23 along with four senior party members. According to television broadcasters, Labor is still four to five seats short of a 76-seat majority in the 151-seat lower house, with a dozen electorates too close to call. To reclaim power for the first time since 2013, Labor may require the cooperation of independents and smaller parties, Reuters reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}