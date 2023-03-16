'I want to speak but...', Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on controversial London remark1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to Speak in Parliament tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi said
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, who is currently under fire for his controversial remarks in London, expressed that ‘he has a right to speak at the Parliament’ and ‘he is hopeful he would be allowed to speak tomorrow’.
Lok Sabha was adjourned Thursday with proceedings lasting just three minutes through the day as the Opposition and treasury benches remained at loggerheads over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks and the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue.
In the morning, I went to Parliament and spoke with the Speaker (Lok Sabha) that I want to speak. Four ministers of the govt had put allegations against me so I have a right to keep my views in the house. I'm hopeful that I will be allowed to Speak in Parliament tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday.
“As the allegations have been made in Parliament, it is my democratic right to have the opportunity to speak. If Indian democracy was functioning I would be able to speak in Parliament. So, actually what you are seeing is a test of Indian democracy."
Gandhi also mentioned that during his last speech at the house, he was attacked by the government over his comment regarding Adani-Modi nexus.
A few days ago, I gave a speech in the house raising questions on Modiji and Adaniji, that speech was expunged. There wasn't anything in the speech that I didn't take out from public records, he said.
“The government and PM are scared of the Adani issue and that's why they prepared this 'tamasha'. I feel I won't be allowed to speak in Parliament. The main question is what's the relation between Modiji & Adaniji."
