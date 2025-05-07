‘Want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge’: Pahalgam terror attack victims’ families laud Operation Sindoor

Amid the airstrikes launched by India under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Pakistan, families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for retaliating against the neighbouring country.

Under 'Operation Sindoor', India targeted terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroying nine militant hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

In the terror attack, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on April 22 in Baisaran meadow of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

What Pahalgam terror attack victims’ families and survivors say According to news agency PTI, Pragati Jagdale, whose husband Santosh was one of the victims, on Wednesday described 'Operation Sindoor' as a fitting tribute to the victims.

"Through Operation Sindoor, a tribute has been paid to those who were killed in the Pahalgam attack. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out Operation Sindoor. I am thankful that our emotions have been understood. Our sindoor was wiped out by terrorists but today I am very happy that under Operation Sindoor, our armed forces destroyed terrorists' bases in Pakistan," said Jagdale.

Asavari Jagdale, the couple's daughter, said India responded to the terror attack within 15 days.

"I am very thankful and feel proud that our armed forces have given a befitting reply through airstrikes," Asavari said.

Sangita Ganbote, wife of Kaustubh Ganbote who was another Pune resident to be killed in the attack, said they were extremely happy that India avenged the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which she and other women lost their "sindoor".

"We were all waiting to see when India would avenge the terrorist attack. Today, with Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces gave a befitting reply to the cowardly attack in Pahalgam," Sangita said.

Subodh Patil, a survivor of the Pahalgam terror attack, said that the Indian government will take swift action and seek vengeance for the tragedy.

"I knew our government will take vengeance, it is not one to sit quietly," Patil told ANI.

Another survivor, Tilak Rupchandani from Nagpur, told ANI, " Thanks to the Indian Army. They have taken good action, and we are satisfied and happy with this. Terrorists had killed innocent people there, we had seen it...We had hope that the government would do something good...in the future, also PM will teach Pakistan a lesson."

Mother of Manjunath Rao, a Karnataka resident who lost his life in the terror attack, expressed her approval of the Union government's ‘Operation Sindoor’, calling it an appropriately named response to the tragedy.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, briefed the media about ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

During the briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training.