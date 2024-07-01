I was attacked on orders of PM Modi; there were 20 plus cases, house was taken away, 55 hours of interrogation by ED: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday said in Parliament that there has been a systematic and a full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi said many of the Opposition leaders were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed.

He said, “I was attacked by the order of Govt of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"…The PM says that (Mahatma) Gandhi is dead and Gandhi was revived by a movie. Can you understand the ignorance?… Another thing I noticed is that it is not just one religion that talks about courage. All religions talk about courage," the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi further said, "All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi…"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!