Hours after the Supreme Court granted interim relief to Congress leader Pawan Khera on 23 February, Khera said that he was deboarded from aircraft and arrested illegally.
Speaking to the media, Khera said, "Without furnishing a copy of FIR and notice, I was deboarded from the aircraft and arrested by Assam Police in an illegal manner. I have complete trust in the judicial system which protected my freedom of expression today."
"Our struggle to protect this nation, protect constitutional values - my leader Rahul Gandhi is carrying on his struggle fearlessly, I will strengthen his effort," he added.
Khera was granted interim bail on furnishing a bond of ₹30,000 after he was deplaned by Police at Delhi Airport and presented before Dwarka court where the Delhi Police was supposed to Assam Police on transit remand.
However, after the apology by the Congress leader for allegedly making “derogatory" remarks against PM Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Khera till 28 February.
Also, the apex court issued notice to Assam Police and UP Police on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs. The bench said that till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court.
