‘I was reciting Hanuman Chalisa’: ‘Hero’ pilot Captain Smit Machchaar narrates flydubai stabbing incident to PM Modi

Pilot Captain Smit Machchaar told Prime Minister Narendra during a telephonic conversation on Friday that he recited Hanuman Chalisa as he was dealing with the stabbing incident on an Israel-bound flydubau flight on Wednesday.

He said he reads the Hanuman Chalisa whenever he is in difficult times. “I was reciting Hanuman Chalisa even during the incident, and I know the god saved me, ” Smit Machchaar told PM Modi.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchaar, who foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to allegedly crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight, and applauded his bravery.

Smit Machchhar turns emotional During the telephonic conversation, Machchaar gave details of his experience and what gave him courage during the incident.

Advertisement

Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar became emotional during the call and said it is a very special moment for him.

He told the Prime Minister, "You are my biggest idol. I feel proud of the way you are encouraging me today. I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act. At the time, I told pushed myself to open the cockpit door."

Advertisement

PM Modi: ‘Whole country is praying for you’ PM Modi applauded the pilot's bravery and wished him a quick recovery. He praised his courage, presence of mind and composure. He said the entire country is praying for Smit.

“The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others,” PM Modi said.

"Bharat is eager to welcome you. Yesterday, special prayers were held across the country for your health," PM Modi told Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar.

"I thank the Saudi and UAE governments for taking care of you. I assure you that I am only a phone call away whenever you need me," PM Modi said while assuring Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar.

Advertisement

Machchhar and PM Modi also shared a conversation in the Gujarati language. The PM praises the Captain's family and their courage.

On Thursday, PM Modi said that in the face of the gravest danger, and despite being seriously injured, Machchhar showed immense courage and unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others.

PM Modi said Machchhar is a "HERO" and his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the prime minister had also said that the pilot of the flydubai flight showed great patience, acumen and bravery.

Advertisement

"And like Israeli PM (Benjamin Netanyahu) today said that this Indian thwarted 9/11 (like attack). For every Indian, Smit's bravery fills our heart with pride," he said.

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to Machchhar’s family and enquired about his health.

“I had a conversation with his father Bhupendrabhai, his mother Gitaben, and his wife Sonalben. His medical treatment is currently ongoing, and today the entire world feels proud of him,” he had said.

The flydubai incident The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Advertisement

In videos circulating on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

In his statement, Netanyahu had said that an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘I was reciting Hanuman Chalisa’: ‘Hero’ pilot Captain Smit Machchaar narrates flydubai stabbing incident to PM Modi