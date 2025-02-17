In a praiseworthy incident, a groom, who was gifted ₹5,51,000 as dowry during his wedding, returned the money to the bride's family in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan, reported NDTV.

30-year-old Paramveer Rathore recently got married to Nikita Bhati at Karaliya village in Jaisalmer on February 14.

As he arrived for the wedding amidst the celebrations, he was accorded a grand welcome by the bride's family.

During the "tilak" ceremony the groom was offered ₹5,51,000 in a decorated plate.

"When they tried to offer me the money, I was sad to see that such (dowry) practices continue to exist in society. I could not immediately reject it, so I had to carry on with the rituals. I spoke to my father and other family members and said we must return the money," Rathore, a civil services aspirant, told NDTV.

"I am a civil services aspirant and I have studied a lot, so I felt if educated people don't make a change, then who will. We must set an example. My parents agreed and supported me. I also have a sister. If we do not put an end to these malpractices, then how will we bring about a change in society? Each of us has to start somewhere," he added.

"It will not happen all of a sudden but we have to start somewhere."

Echoing similar sentiments, Rathore's father Ishwar Singh said: "Today, women are representing the country in every field. That is why we were unable to accept the cash. I accepted just one coconut and a one rupee coin as part of the rituals. We returned all the money. We must stop this practice of dowry."

In Karaliya and Rathore’s Pali village, the bride's family, relatives and local villagers praised the gesture of returning the dowry.