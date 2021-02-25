Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress, especially its leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on creating a fisheries ministry at the Centre.

PM Modi also expressed 'shock' over Gandhi's statement that there was no 'dedicated' fisheries ministry at the Centre, adding the NDA government had set it up in 2019 and that its budgetary allocation has substantially gone up ever since.

"I was absolutely shocked to hear a Congress leader come and say they want to start a fisheries ministry because there is none. The truth is that it already exists. The current NDA government has already set up a fisheries ministry back in 2019 itself," PM Modi said.

The PM was referring to a string of remarks from Gandhi who visited Puducherry and Kerala earlier. Gandhi had said on 17 February that the fishermen, the "farmers of the sea", needed a separate ministry.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress' erstwhile government in Puducherry, saying the V Narayanasamy led dispensation had 'different priorities' than public welfare and flayed party leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent 'north-south' remarks.

Hitting out at the "Congress culture," at a public meeting in the poll-bound union territory, he said people were witness to it in the last five years.

"Our colonial rulers had the policy of divide and rule. Congress has a policy of divide, lie and rule. Sometimes their leaders put region against region... community against community," he said in an apparent reference to Gandhi's recent 'north-south' remarks which the BJP opposed strongly.

During his Kerala visit on Tuesday, Gandhi had said he was used to a "different type of politics" in north India and coming to the southern state was "very refreshing" as people are interested in "issues".

Averring that the people of Puducherry did not deserve a "high command" government that would serve a few Congress leaders, Modi assured that the NDA government, if voted in the coming elections, would treat people as its high command.

The Prime Minister is in the Union Territory to inaugurate a slew of developmental projects, especially in the run up to the assembly polls to be held in April-May.

