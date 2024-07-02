A woman who was allegedly assaulted in Cooch Behar district on Tuesday met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to voice out her grievances. After the meeting, she expressed confidence that she would get justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) members had beaten her up and stripped her as she was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to ANI, the victim said: "TMC people beat me up. I was stripped and thrashed. I don't trust Mamata Banerjee and the Police. I am associated with the BJP."

"I am confident," she said when asked how confident she is of getting justice after meeting the West Bengal governor.

The incident happened on June 25 in Cooch Behar district’s Mathabhanga. The BJP's woman leader was allegedly stripped and tortured by a group of people.

Meanwhile, protesting against an assault on a couple in North Dinajpur district and the alleged assault on the BJP woman leader in Cooch Behar, four BJP women legislators staged a demonstration outside the West Bengal assembly for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP MLAs are demanding punishment for those involved in the incidents.

“We are protesting outside the assembly to let people know about the atrocities carried out on women in West Bengal. Women are not at all safe in the state," BJP’s Asansol MLA Agnimitra Paul said.

Governor Ananda Bose met victims of the alleged flogging incident in Cooch Behar, PTI reported, citing sources.

“At the moment, the Governor is interacting with the victims at the Cooch Behar circuit house and gathering details from them," an official told PTI.

On Monday, Bose sought a report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the couple's alleged flogging in North Dinajpur district.

The police had registered a case on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

