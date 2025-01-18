Sanjay Roy, the prime accused convicted in connection with the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal, on Saturday claimed his innocence, saying he wore a rudrakash necklace.

Roy was convicted 162 days after the gruesome crime that sparked a nationwide outrage and protests.

RG Kar Rape Murder Case News LIVE: Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

Roy was found guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her to death, and the CBI had proven all the charges against him, said the judge.

Sanjay Roy defends himself "I wear a rudrakash necklace, and if I had committed the crime, it would have snapped,” said Roy in his defense.

Roy also said that he was falsely implicated. “I have been falsely implicated. I have not done this. Those who have done so are being let go. One IPS involved.”

Arrest and charges — Sanjay Roy is a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata police.

— On August 10, a day after the 31-year-old medic’s body was found in the seminar room, he was arrested by the police.

— He was charged under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

— Section 103(1) carries a possible punishment of death or life imprisonment.

Victim's parents express gratitude Expressing gratitude to the court, the victim's father said, "The trust we had placed in you, you have honoured it completely."

However, the mother of the victim voiced concerns that justice had not been fully served.

"That Sanjay is guilty was proven by medical evidence. He stood silent during the trials, proving his role in torturing and killing my daughter. But, he was not alone. Others who are yet to be arrested should also be brought to book," reported PTI quoting victim's mother.