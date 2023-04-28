Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Friday told news agency ANI that he would co-operate with the investigation as will be conducted by the Delhi Police. This statement comes after the Supreme Court was told by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta that an FIR would be filed against the BJP MP in the sexual harassment case.

“The matter is before the Supreme Court. I welcome whatever the Court decided today. I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process. I will cooperate wherever my cooperation would be needed in the investigation", Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told to ANI.

“FIR must have been registered by now. I will follow (the law), I have been doing it. The matter is before the Supreme Court...I have not escaped. I am at my residence" the BJP MP added.

The Delhi Police will register an FIR on Friday itself over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Supreme Court was informed even as top grapplers continued their protest in the national capital.

The country's top wrestlers have been on a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday demanding action against Singh.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the wrestlers, placed or record an affidavit in a sealed cover which voiced apprehension about the safety of a minor girl, an alleged victim of sexual assault.

Indian wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

On the 6th day of the protest, wrestlers addressed the media after the Delhi Police agreed to register an FIR against the WFI President.