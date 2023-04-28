‘I have not escaped, will cooperate’: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh on FIR against him2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:38 PM IST
‘The matter is before the Supreme Court. I welcome whatever the Court decided today. I trust the Supreme Court decision and Police investigation process’ the WFI chief said
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Friday told news agency ANI that he would co-operate with the investigation as will be conducted by the Delhi Police. This statement comes after the Supreme Court was told by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta that an FIR would be filed against the BJP MP in the sexual harassment case.
