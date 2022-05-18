Ratan Tata has busted a piece of fake Facebook page and has promised to take legal action in the matter. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group of Industries shared three posts on his Instagram story in which he cautioned people about a fraud Facebook Page and wrote how some miscreants are scamming citizens using the names of his colleagues for money in exchange for help.

Ratan Tata posted three slides as Instagram stories. The first slide mentioned, "This is to let you know about this fraudulent Facebook page that has been scamming innocent citizens using the names of my colleagues for money in exchange for help. We do not accept any funds in any form".

The Facebook page is named Ratan Tata Foundation and the page is listed as a "Charitable Organization". It has also images of the industrialist in its profile photo and cover photo.

View Full Image Ratan Tata Instagram post slide 1

In the next slide, he urged his followers to report the fake page and promised to take legal action against such fraudsters.

"I request you to report this page while we take strict legal action". He also added the link to that Facebook page which is currently showing unavailable now.

View Full Image Ratan Tata Instagram post slide 2

In the last slide, Ratan Tata shared the official email ID where people can write in to verify the authenticity of any claim related to Tata Group. "Please always verify authenticity by writing to: Talktous@tatatrusts.org," he wrote.

View Full Image Ratan Tata Instagram post, slide 3