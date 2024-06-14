Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has expressed his desire to become an MP.

Following reports of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Chhagan Bhujbal feeling sidelined due to the party's choice of Sunetra Pawar as a Rajya Sabha candidate, Bhujbal expressed his aspiration to become a Member of Parliament on Friday.

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bye-election at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Thursday

"Perhaps my party felt that I was not the right fit for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. I have been loyal to my party and abided by collective decisions," Bhujbal told TOI after Sunetra Pawar filed for the nomination.

Bhujbal also said there were 13 contenders for the Rajya Sabha seat, and the NCP leadership decided to nominate Sunetra Pawar as only one was to be selected.

On Friday, when Bhujbal was questioned if he was upset, the NCP leader said that he desires to become an MP, and that’s why he was keen on the Rajya Sabha nomination.

Bhujbal also wanted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Nashik constituency. However, the BJP-led Mahayuti fielded Hemant Godse of Shiv Sena, also a partner in the alliance. Godse was defeated by Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Rajabhau Waje.

Sometimes, it’s destiny or some sort of compulsion, said Bhujbal, adding, “There could be reasons (for not giving him tickets)."

Interestingly, Bhujbal was also present while Sunetra Pawar filed the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls. However, the absence of Shiv Sena (Eknath) and BJP leaders was notably visible.

What did Bhujbal say? The NCP leader said that it was his desire (to become an MP) and, therefore, he was also ready to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Nashik constituency. Bhujbal stated that he started working accordingly after being told that his ticket was finalised in Delhi. However, as the announcement of his name got delayed, he stopped as there was enough humiliation.

However, Bhujbal said that the decision (Sunetra Pawar's nomination) was made in the interest of the party, and he was not at all upset by it.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) contested four of 48 seats in alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde). However, the party won only one seat in Raigad. Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, also lost the election to Supriya Sule.

Bye-election The bye-election was necessitated by the resignation of NCP leader Praful Patel two years into his tenure, who was re-elected in February this year.

