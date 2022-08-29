Watch: What Nitin Gadkari said on joining Congress2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 11:09 AM IST
- Nitin Gadkari also said that human relationship is the biggest strength for anybody who is in business, social work or politics
Listen to this article
Union minister Nitin Gadkari while recalling an incident revealed that when he was a student leader, Congress leader Shrikant Jichkar had asked him to join the Congress for a better future. "I told Shrikant, I would die by jumping into a well but won't join Congress, because I don't like the ideology of the Congress party," the Union minister said.