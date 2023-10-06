IAA honours Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan for their service
Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan are awarded the special North Star medals for for their distinguished service to the International Advertising Association.
The International Advertising Association (IAA) in New York has awarded Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan special North Star medals for for their distinguished service to the body. The announcement comes as IAA celebrates its 85th anniversary.
