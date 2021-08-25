The Chief of Air Staff also interacted with senior officers at Aeronautical Development Institute--DRDO and HAL in his two-day visit to Bengaluru. The Air Chief Marshal underscored the crucial role of both establishments in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capable of meeting future requirements.
Further, as part of the visit, CAS Bhadauria flew a sortie in a Tejas MK1 aircraft.
The Tejas single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter aircraft entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in July 2016.