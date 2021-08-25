The Air Chief Marshal visited Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and Software Development Institute (SDI) at Bengaluru on August 23 and August 24.

The Chief of Air Staff also interacted with senior officers at Aeronautical Development Institute--DRDO and HAL in his two-day visit to Bengaluru. The Air Chief Marshal underscored the crucial role of both establishments in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capable of meeting future requirements.

View Full Image IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

View Full Image Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in Bengaluru

Further, as part of the visit, CAS Bhadauria flew a sortie in a Tejas MK1 aircraft.

View Full Image Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

The Tejas single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter aircraft entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in July 2016.

The Tejas MK1 is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the prime industrial contractor.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.