OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies Tejas MK1 in Bengaluru. See pics

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday flew a Tejas single-seater light combat aircraft in Bengaluru.

The Air Chief Marshal visited Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and Software Development Institute (SDI) at Bengaluru on August 23 and August 24.

The Chief of Air Staff also interacted with senior officers at Aeronautical Development Institute--DRDO and HAL in his two-day visit to Bengaluru. The Air Chief Marshal underscored the crucial role of both establishments in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capable of meeting future requirements.

IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
View Full Image
IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in Bengaluru
View Full Image
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in Bengaluru

Further, as part of the visit, CAS Bhadauria flew a sortie in a Tejas MK1 aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
View Full Image
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria

The Tejas single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter aircraft entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in July 2016.

The Tejas MK1 is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the prime industrial contractor.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout