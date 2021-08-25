Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies Tejas MK1 in Bengaluru. See pics

IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria flies Tejas MK1 in Bengaluru. See pics

Premium
Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
1 min read . 08:41 AM IST Livemint

  • The Tejas single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter aircraft entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in July 2016
  • RKS Bhadauria interacted with senior officers at Aeronautical Development Institute--DRDO and HAL

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday flew a Tejas single-seater light combat aircraft in Bengaluru.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday flew a Tejas single-seater light combat aircraft in Bengaluru.

The Air Chief Marshal visited Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and Software Development Institute (SDI) at Bengaluru on August 23 and August 24.

The Air Chief Marshal visited Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) and Software Development Institute (SDI) at Bengaluru on August 23 and August 24.

The Chief of Air Staff also interacted with senior officers at Aeronautical Development Institute--DRDO and HAL in his two-day visit to Bengaluru. The Air Chief Marshal underscored the crucial role of both establishments in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capable of meeting future requirements.

The Chief of Air Staff also interacted with senior officers at Aeronautical Development Institute--DRDO and HAL in his two-day visit to Bengaluru. The Air Chief Marshal underscored the crucial role of both establishments in furthering the shared goal of building an indigenous aviation industry capable of meeting future requirements.

View Full Image
IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
IAF Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in Bengaluru
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in Bengaluru
Click on the image to enlarge

Further, as part of the visit, CAS Bhadauria flew a sortie in a Tejas MK1 aircraft.

Further, as part of the visit, CAS Bhadauria flew a sortie in a Tejas MK1 aircraft.

View Full Image
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
Click on the image to enlarge

The Tejas single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter aircraft entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in July 2016.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Tejas single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter aircraft entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in July 2016.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Tejas MK1 is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the prime industrial contractor.

The Tejas MK1 is designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the prime industrial contractor.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!