IAF air show today: Chinook helicopters showcase aerobatic performance| WATCH

In celebration of its 91st Anniversary, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted an aerial exhibition above Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The event treated the city to exhilarating aerobatic displays, demonstrating the country's air capabilities and prowess. CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force showcase thrilling aerobatic performances over Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal. Earlier in the day, taking to X, IAF tweeted, "On the occasion of its #91stAnniversary, the Indian Air Force will be carrying out an aerial display at the Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal.

Earlier, Central Air Command (CAC) had shared a glimpse of SU 30s in a Trishul Manoeuvre in an air display practice. Also, the Suryakirans over Bhojtal Lake, Bhopal.

The traffic police have released specific traffic and parking guidelines in preparation for the Indian Air Force's air show scheduled at the Boat Club on Saturday, taking place at the Upper Lake.

Access to the event at the Boat Club will be restricted to pass holders, and passes have been distributed for attendance. Meanwhile, arrangements have been put in place along VIP Road, from Retghat to Khanugaon, for the general public to witness the program.

Those arriving via VIP Road will be instructed to park their vehicles at designated locations such as Sadar Manzil, Old RTO Office, and near Koh-e-Fiza Square. From there, they will have to access VIP Road on foot. It's important to note that vehicle entry will be restricted from Polytechnic Square and Kilol Park in the direction of the Boat Club.

For the convenience of the general public interested in viewing the program, specific arrangements have been established along VIP Road, spanning from Retghat to Khanugaon. Pass holders attending the event will have the option to park their vehicles in designated areas such as the Polytechnic College campus, Manas Bhawan campus, in front of Bharat Bhawan, and the Tagore Girls Hostel campus.

