IAF air show today: Know location, timing, traffic advisory, other details here

Indian Air Force plans aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal for its 91st Anniversary. The traffic police have released specific traffic and parking guidelines in preparation for the Indian Air Force's air show scheduled at the Boat Club on Saturday, taking place at the Upper Lake.

To celebrate its 91st Anniversary, the Indian Air Force is planning an aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal, IAF informed. Taking to X, IAF tweeted, "On the occasion of its #91stAnniversary, the Indian Air Force will be carrying out an aerial display at the Bhojtal Lake in Bhopal. Do watch it LIVE on all IAF Social Media Handles." Meanwhile, Central Air Command (CAC) shared a glimpse of SU 30s in a Trishul Manoeuvre in an air display practice. Also, the Suryakirans over Bhojtal Lake, Bhopal. The traffic police have released specific traffic and parking guidelines in preparation for the Indian Air Force's air show scheduled at the Boat Club on Saturday, taking place at the Upper Lake.

Access to the event at the Boat Club will be restricted to pass holders, and passes have been distributed for attendance. Meanwhile, arrangements have been put in place along VIP Road, from Retghat to Khanugaon, for the general public to witness the program.

Blue and green pass holders will be directed to the area in front of the Wind & Wave Restaurant of Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT), where their vehicles will be parked at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya. Media members with yellow passes will have their vehicles parked at the Hotel Ranjit Lake View.

Additionally, the buses carrying the 500 invited students to the Boat Club event will be parked at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya after dropping off the students. Visitors arriving from Smart City Road, Banganga, Machhli Ghar, and Polytechnic will be guided to park their vehicles within the Ravindra Bhawan complex.

Those arriving via VIP Road will be instructed to park their vehicles at designated locations such as Sadar Manzil, Old RTO Office, and near Koh-e-Fiza Square. From there, they will have to access VIP Road on foot. It's important to note that vehicle entry will be restricted from Polytechnic Square and Kilol Park in the direction of the Boat Club.

For the convenience of the general public interested in viewing the program, specific arrangements have been established along VIP Road, spanning from Retghat to Khanugaon. Pass holders attending the event will have the option to park their vehicles in designated areas such as the Polytechnic College campus, Manas Bhawan campus, in front of Bharat Bhawan, and the Tagore Girls Hostel campus.

It's important to note that parking will not be allowed between Kilol Park and Kamala Park as well as from Retghat. Additionally, during the program, traffic restrictions will be in effect on several routes, including Lalghati to VIP Road, Collectorate Trisection to Koh-e-Fiza, GAD Square to Karbala, and Kilol Park to VIP Road.

