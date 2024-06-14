IAF aircraft brings back mortal remains of 45 Indian victims from Kuwait fire

Union Minister Suresh Gopi who reached the airport called the tragedy ‘so voluminous and impactful’. He said, "it is a thud on the 'pravaasi' community, which helped the economic situation in Kerala... The state and the country have very high regard for the 'pravaasi' community and it is very painful. The individual loss is of every home which has been implicated by this tragedy... India will play its role very well because we have initiated action as soon as the news was received. The GoI will take appropriate actions and decisions and make very appropriate deliverances... A flock of Malayalis and Indians will get into the fray of the resurgence of some families... We have our contingent working to look after people in all health conditions. They will be brought back to India and their rehabilitation will also be taken care of. It's no graciousness, it is the duty of the GoI and the state government also."