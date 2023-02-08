IAF aircraft carrying emergency relief for earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria avoids Pak airspace, official says following SOP
On Tuesday night, Indian Air Force C130J-Hercules aircraft with medical equipment departed from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Syria. The flight was carrying 6.5 tons of emergency relief assistance consisting of life-saving medicines and emergency medical items.
Amid speculation that Pakistan did not allow Indian Air Force (IAF) planes to fly over its air space while going to Turkey and Syria for relief operations, the Indian Air Force has issued a clarification saying that its aircraft have avoided flying over Pakistan.
