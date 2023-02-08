Amid speculation that Pakistan did not allow Indian Air Force (IAF) planes to fly over its air space while going to Turkey and Syria for relief operations, the Indian Air Force has issued a clarification saying that its aircraft have avoided flying over Pakistan.

Official told ANI that as per standard operating procedure, its aircraft have avoided flying over Pakistan.

They said, "Our aircraft don't fly over Pakistan as this is our standard operating procedure. Our planes take a longer route by flying from the Gujarat side to avoid Pakistani air space while going towards Europe or West Asia."

On Tuesday night, Indian Air Force C130J-Hercules aircraft with medical equipment departed from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Syria. The flight was carrying 6.5 tons of emergency relief assistance consisting of life-saving medicines and emergency medical items.

India extended its support to Syria through the ongoing crisis after the earthquake jolted the country on Monday. Earlier on Monday, people were seen loading medical equipment in Indian Airforce's C130J-Hercules plane.

While speaking to ANI, Rajesh Nayar, PSU under the Ministry of Health (HLL Life Care), said, "Medicines, life-saving drugs and other equipment are being sent to Syria for the people affected by the devastating earthquakes. The medicines, life-saving drugs and other equipment are being sent in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health."

#WATCH | Indian Airforce's C130J-Hercules plane carrying 6 tons of Emergency Relief Assistance consisting of life-saving medicines and emergency medical items took off for Syria from Hindon Airbase, Ghaziabad pic.twitter.com/5NC1QF3ydR — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023

He further said, "The medicines used in an emergency that are given to patients in the this kind of situation have been listed. The medicines have been arranged as per the list given by the ministry.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Nayar said, "Medical equipments needed for the injured people when they are admitted to the emergency are being sent. Around 6.5 tons of medicines and equipment are being dispatched." He stated that the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs in Syria will hand over the medicines and equipments to their counterparts.

The two countries have suffered massively due to earthquakes which have killed thousands of people there. On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis, Anadolu Agency reported.

Later in the day, an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude centered in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region. The earthquake was also felt in several neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria.

The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Goksun, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The death toll from the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday is now at least 7,266. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the death toll in Turkey is now at 5,434, CNN reported. At least 1832 people have died in Syria after earthquakes hit the country on Monday.

At least 812 people have died in government-controlled areas, according to Syrian state media. The death toll in opposition-held areas in northwest Syria has reached 1,020, CNN reported citing Syria's volunteer organization the White Helmets.

At least 31,777 people have been injured in Turkey. At least 3,849 people have been injured with at least 1,449 in Syria's government-controlled areas, according to Syrian state media. At least 2,400 people have died in opposition-controlled northwest Syria, CNN cited the White Helmets.

(With inputs from ANI)