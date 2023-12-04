IAF aircraft crashes in Telangana today, 2 pilots dead
A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie, IAF informed.
A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident on Monday morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet on the X platform.
IAF's aircraft crash incidences seem to have increased in the recent past. In June this year, IAF's Kiran trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar but the pilot sustained minor injuries.
In May an Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.
In March, an aircraft crashed with two trainee pilots on board, in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The crash led to the death of a man.
