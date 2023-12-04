IAF aircraft crashes in Telangana today, 2 pilots dead

A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident on Monday morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad, the Indian Air Force said in a tweet on the X platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aircraft with an instructor and one cadet onboard crashed at around 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district, IAF officials said.

SP, Medak, Rohini said that the aircraft crashed near Toopran mandal of the Medak district in Telangana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It's a Training Aircraft from Dundigul airport. There were two people inside the aircraft, one trainer and a trainee. The airport staff and clue team are on the spot. The fire fighters doused the fire," SP Rohini said.

“It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported," IAF said.

The reason for the accident is yet to be known. The IAF said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IAF's aircraft crash incidences seem to have increased in the recent past. In June this year, IAF's Kiran trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar but the pilot sustained minor injuries.

In May an Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

In March, an aircraft crashed with two trainee pilots on board, in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The crash led to the death of a man. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking story. Kindly refresh the page to read latest updates)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.