IAF aircraft in Tajikistan to ferry Indian nationals from Kabul

NEW DELHI: A C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force is in Tajikistan with another on standby to ferry home several hundred Indian nationals from Kabul, five days after the Afghan capital was taken over by the Taliban.

Earlier this week India, brought back Indian embassy staff from Kabul including ambassador Rudrendra Tandon by an Indian Air Force flight operated from the smaller military area of the Kabul airport which is manned by US military personnel.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar has been in regular touch with his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with the two having had another conversation late Thursday. They agreed to continue coordination, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Close coordination between India and the US has been necessitated by the closure of the Kabul airport after thousands of Afghans besieged the airport and the runways in a desperate bid to escape the country after the Taliban takeover.

On Sunday, an Air India flight had brought back 129 Indians and Afghans but the airport was later closed for commercial traffic with Indian then plying two military aircraft to bring back its people.

Some of the Afghans trying to flee the country fear retribution for having worked with US, other foreign forces or even the Afghan government in Kabul. Others were reportedly apprehensive of the imposition of strict Shariah law that the Taliban was infamous for during its last stint in power between 1996-2001.

To dissuade people from reaching the airport, the Taliban had set up check posts on roads leading to the airport, stopping traffic and sending anyone trying to flee the country, news reports said. Unverified videos clips on social media on Thursday showed large crowds near the outside perimeter of the Kabul airport with men in battle fatigues firing to disperse the crowds. Terrified screams could be heard in the clips that could not be immediately verified.

Some of the Indians still in Kabul include those who had booked themselves on commercial flights to leave the country but found themselves stranded after the airport was closed for commercial traffic.

On Thursday, US Army Major General William "Hank" Taylor, vice director for logistics of the Joint Staff, said that the international airport in Kabul was "secure and open for flight operations." He also added that the US only has 5,200 troops remaining on the ground in Kabul, according to CNN.

According to information in New Delhi, the “technical" area of the Kabul Airport was operational with India hopeful of one evacuation flight flying out of Kabul on Friday.

“Since this is a military flight, we need to make sure the passengers that we have the names of and those that are shared with the US forces are in the technical area," said a person aware of the developments.

Some people have not been able to reach the airport which complicated the evacuation plans the person said.

The lists were compiled by young Indian officers of the foreign ministry in New Delhi who have been manning the specially set up “Afghanistan Cell." It has been working 24X7 since the beginning of this week with more than 20 officials working in shifts to process all the requests for help coming in via emails, phone calls and whatsapp messages, a second person cited above said.

“There are times when multiple people have called or emailed seeking the evacuation of one or two people. The officers in the control room have to go through a painstaking process of compiling the list to ensure there is no duplication. This is done by listing down the names of people and their passport numbers," the second person cited above said.

Officials manning the control room have also advised Indians in Kabul to form groups, to keep in touch with one another for coordination purposes, the second person said.

“They also enquire about the well-being and current status of people contacting them, update them about evacuation plans that the government is working on. They have created a database of people and passport numbers who have sought assistance to come back," the second person said.

