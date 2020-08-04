IAF aircraft on AMU campus appears on OLX sale list; Proctor says it is fake

Aligarh: An IAF aircraft installed on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here was shown listed on online website OLX with a sale price of over ₹9 crore on Monday. However, university authorities have clarified that the post on the website is false and is an attempt to defame the institution.

"The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. University has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It's an attempt to defame the university," said Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor.

The aircraft installed at the university in 2009 as a symbol of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was listed on OLX for sale for ₹999,99,999 on August 3.

However, as soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via