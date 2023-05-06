IAF airlifts 192 people in 24-hour ‘non-stop op’ from conflict-ridden Sudan

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 192 passengers, mostly women, children, and elderly persons, from the strife-hit country of Sudan in a 24-hour mission.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the mission involved a C-17 Globemaster aircraft taking off from Hindan and landing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before flying non-stop to Sudan and back to India.
Most of the passengers on the flight were Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), foreign nationals, or Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) holders. They could not be transported to Jeddah and needed to be flown directly to India on a non-stop flight using a heavy jet. While in flight, the crew faced an unexpected emergency when one of the passengers lost consciousness, prompting the administration of oxygen.
At Sudan, the aircraft carried out an overhead steep tactical arrival followed by an assault approach to land the heavy jet. The engines were kept running throughout the duration of the ground operations, in readiness for a quick exit from the airfield in case of an emergency.
The aircraft landed at Ahmedabad late in the evening on 4 May and then at the home base of Hindan late in the night on the same day.
This mission showcased the IAF’s unwavering commitment to serving the nation and its people, especially in times of crisis. The success of this operation is a testament to the IAF’s preparedness, skill and bravery in the face of adversity, the ministry said in the statement.
