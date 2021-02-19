IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences

IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 12:46 PM IST
'Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences,' tweeted the Indian Air Force
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force airlifted students from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh to help them reach their schools and colleges.
"Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences," tweeted the Indian Air Force.
Army provides food, medical help to tourists stuck due to snowfall in Sikkim1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Saudi Arabia and UAE on an economic collision course4 min read . 11:59 AM IST
Haridwar: Kumbh preparations underway, registration, Covid-19 report mandatory1 min read . 11:58 AM IST
India, China to hold tenth round of talks tomorrow amid disengagement process1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.