IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences
Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh. (@IAF_MCC)
IAF airlifts students to Leh as academic session recommences

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 12:46 PM IST Staff Writer

'Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences,' tweeted the Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force airlifted students from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh to help them reach their schools and colleges.

"Air bridging by IAF aircraft from Padam Zanskar Valley to Leh is being undertaken to fly in students as the academic session for the year recommences," tweeted the Indian Air Force.

The IAF also said that the airlift was organised at the request of the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

