IAF airshow in Chennai today: 10 things to know about the Indian Air Force Day celebration

The IAF airshow in Chennai, celebrating Indian Air Force Day, features 72 aircraft, including Tejas and Sukhoi 30. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest of the event.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published6 Oct 2024, 09:48 AM IST
IAF airshow in Chennai: 10 things to know about the Indian Air Force Day celebration (representative image)
IAF airshow in Chennai: 10 things to know about the Indian Air Force Day celebration (representative image)(AP)

IAF airshow in Chennai: Every year, India observes the Indian Air Force Day on 8 October, to honour the forces and its pilots who have laid their lives for the country.

The Marina Beach in Chennai is all set for the IAF airshow on Sunday, which will begin at 11 am and end at 1 PM. This marks the 92nd celebration of the forces, instituted in 1932. Here are some key facts to know.

Chennai airshow 2024: 10 things to know

1. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin are the chief guests for the event. The Chief of the Air Staff — Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam, would also be present.

Also Read | IAF airshow: Traffic advisory in Chennai, timings, venue | What to know

2. While the main dais will be set up in front of Vivekananda House, the entire stretch of Marina Beach will be open to the public to witness the aerial display. The aircraft will fly from the lighthouse toward the Indian Naval Station (INS) Adyar.

3. The air display will include a host of aircraft, including the Indigenous Tejas and the esteemed Sukhoi 30. The Akash Ganga team, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), Sarang Team, Chetak, HTT-40, Rafale, Dakota, Pilatus PC-7, Harvard, C-295, DO-228, AEW@C, Mig-29, IL-78, Mirage, P8i, and Jaguar will also perform at Marina.

Also Read | Vice Admiral Arti Sarin to head Armed Forces Medical Services: Who is she?

4. The Marina airshow will consist of 72 Aircraft, originating from Sulur, Thanjavur, Arakkonam and Bengaluru. 

5. According to PTI, attendees will also get to see the performances of Suryakiran, a formation aerobatic team, and Sarang, a helicopter aerobatic team.

6. With an estimated 15 lakh attendees for the airshow, the IAF aims to make it a Limca Book of Record entry, said Air Vice Marshal K Prem Kumar, reported PTI.

7. Heritage aircraft like Dakota and Harvard will also likely participate.

Also Read | Cabinet approves 240 engines for Indian Airforce’s Su-30 MKI jets from HAL

8. So far, the IAF has conducted three rehearsals at Marina Beach between October 1 and October 4, involving 72 functional and vintage fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, reported The Hindu.

9. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has also announced traffic diversion and advised people to use metro and MRTS services for commuting faster.

10. In 2023, the IAF airshow was held in Prayagraj, and Chandigarh in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 09:48 AM IST
IAF airshow in Chennai today: 10 things to know about the Indian Air Force Day celebration

