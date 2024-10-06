IAF airshow in Chennai today: Traffic advisory, timings, venue | All you need to know

IAF airshow in Chennai today: The IAF's Air Show 2024 in Chennai at Marina Beach will showcase 72 aircraft, including Rafale and Tejas, on Sunday. With 15 lakh expected attendees, additional police personnel have been deployed to oversee the event

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published6 Oct 2024, 07:20 AM IST
IAF airshow in Chennai today: Traffic advisory, timings, venue | All you need to know
IAF airshow in Chennai today: Traffic advisory, timings, venue | All you need to know(AFP)

IAF airshow in Chennai today: Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai is all set for the much-anticipated Air Show 2024 that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting as part of its 92nd anniversary on Sunday, October 6, at Marina Beach, from 11am.

With over 15 lakh people expected to witness the massive event, the Greater Chennai Police has deployed 6,500 cops and 1,500 home guards to witness the smooth functioning of the event.

Live Mint brings you a detailed list of everything you need to know about it.

IAF Chennai airshow: What's to expect

72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show. The aircraft would take off from air force stations in Tambaram, Thanjavur, Sulur and the training command base in Bengaluru. 

Each participating team will converge above the East Coast Road and then fly to the Marina Beach, stated local media reports.

Also Read | IAF Airshow 2024: Chennai traffic police issues travel advisory for October 6

The show at Chennai marks the third Air Force celebration outside Delhi, and is the first of its kind to be held in South India.

IAF airshow: Theme

This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’, meaning potent, powerful, and self-reliant.

IAF airshow: Traffic advisory

Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, recommending commuters to use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), i.e., the local train services to avoid congestion and reach the venue “comfortably".

Also Read | Anand Mahindra applauds PhD scholar selling chicken in Chennai: ‘Incredible’

The Chennai police, on its X account, issued a detailed statement, outlining parking lots, and which roads to avoid for traffic congestion.

IAF airshow: Live streaming

People who are not in Chennai, can catch the he IAF airshow live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Also Read | Vice Admiral Arti Sarin to head Armed Forces Medical Services: Who is she?

For the airshow, the Greater Chennai Corporation(GCC) has also removed the food stalls and push-carts from the beach. It has also deployed 100 workers to clean the beach after the event, reported DT Next.

IAF Chennai airshow: Woes of the disabled

At the Marina Beach, the GCC has temporarily closed the ramp built for the disabled as it comes under the restricted area, reported DT Next. This has become a challenge for the disabled, for whom the ramp was the only pathway to the beach, and witness the air force show, mentioned the report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIAF airshow in Chennai today: Traffic advisory, timings, venue | All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,695.000.00
      Chennai
      77,701.000.00
      Delhi
      77,853.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,705.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.