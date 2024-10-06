IAF airshow in Chennai today: The IAF's Air Show 2024 in Chennai at Marina Beach will showcase 72 aircraft, including Rafale and Tejas, on Sunday. With 15 lakh expected attendees, additional police personnel have been deployed to oversee the event

IAF airshow in Chennai today: Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai is all set for the much-anticipated Air Show 2024 that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting as part of its 92nd anniversary on Sunday, October 6, at Marina Beach, from 11am.

With over 15 lakh people expected to witness the massive event, the Greater Chennai Police has deployed 6,500 cops and 1,500 home guards to witness the smooth functioning of the event.

Live Mint brings you a detailed list of everything you need to know about it.

IAF Chennai airshow: What's to expect 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, will be featured in the air show. The aircraft would take off from air force stations in Tambaram, Thanjavur, Sulur and the training command base in Bengaluru.

Each participating team will converge above the East Coast Road and then fly to the Marina Beach, stated local media reports.

The show at Chennai marks the third Air Force celebration outside Delhi, and is the first of its kind to be held in South India.

IAF airshow: Theme This year, the theme of the IAF airshow is ‘Bhartiya Vayu Sena - Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar’, meaning potent, powerful, and self-reliant.

IAF airshow: Traffic advisory Chennai Traffic Police issued a travel advisory, recommending commuters to use Metro and Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), i.e., the local train services to avoid congestion and reach the venue “comfortably".

The Chennai police, on its X account, issued a detailed statement, outlining parking lots, and which roads to avoid for traffic congestion.

IAF airshow: Live streaming People who are not in Chennai, can catch the he IAF airshow live on the official YouTube channels of Doordarshan National and Doordarshan Tamil between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

For the airshow, the Greater Chennai Corporation(GCC) has also removed the food stalls and push-carts from the beach. It has also deployed 100 workers to clean the beach after the event, reported DT Next.

IAF Chennai airshow: Woes of the disabled At the Marina Beach, the GCC has temporarily closed the ramp built for the disabled as it comes under the restricted area, reported DT Next. This has become a challenge for the disabled, for whom the ramp was the only pathway to the beach, and witness the air force show, mentioned the report.

