IAF asks details from Boeing on grounding of US Army's CH-47 Chinook helicopters

The Indian Air Force has sought details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army's entire fleet of Chinook helicopters.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As the US Army grounded its entire fleet of CH47 Chinook helicopters due to instances of engine fire, the Indian Air Force has asked for details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reason.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As the US Army grounded its entire fleet of CH47 Chinook helicopters due to instances of engine fire, the Indian Air Force has asked for details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reason.
In 2019, the Indian Air Force acquired Chinook helicopters from the US for their induction into the service. Currently, it is operating a fleet of 15 Boeing made Chinook helicopters. Hence, repeated case of engine fires in the Chinook helicopters in the US Army can be a cause of concern for the IAF.
In 2019, the Indian Air Force acquired Chinook helicopters from the US for their induction into the service. Currently, it is operating a fleet of 15 Boeing made Chinook helicopters. Hence, repeated case of engine fires in the Chinook helicopters in the US Army can be a cause of concern for the IAF.
"Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," Government officials told ANI when asked about the grounding of the American Army fleet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," Government officials told ANI when asked about the grounding of the American Army fleet.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per reports, the American Army grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters after reporting several incidents of engine fires in the helicopter.
As per reports, the American Army grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters after reporting several incidents of engine fires in the helicopter.
US Army officials have stated there were some instances of engine fires in Chinook helicopters taken into their notice, reported Wall Street Journal. The higher authority has taken the matter under cognisance, however there was no casualty or injuries due to such incidents.
US Army officials have stated there were some instances of engine fires in Chinook helicopters taken into their notice, reported Wall Street Journal. The higher authority has taken the matter under cognisance, however there was no casualty or injuries due to such incidents.
The IAF fleet of Chinook helicopters is currently relocated out of Chandigarh for operations in the northern areas. Another unit is shifted to Assam for taking care of northeastern states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IAF fleet of Chinook helicopters is currently relocated out of Chandigarh for operations in the northern areas. Another unit is shifted to Assam for taking care of northeastern states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recently, an IAF Chinook helicopter created history by completing the longest sortie without any break in April this year. In its seven and a half hour long sortie, helicopter covered a distance of 1910 km. As the IAF variant of Chinook doesn't have mid air refuelling capacity, the helicopter used additional fuel tanks for the mission.
Recently, an IAF Chinook helicopter created history by completing the longest sortie without any break in April this year. In its seven and a half hour long sortie, helicopter covered a distance of 1910 km. As the IAF variant of Chinook doesn't have mid air refuelling capacity, the helicopter used additional fuel tanks for the mission.
The helicopter has an immense airlift capability which makes it a key player in performing rescue operations and for providing humanitarian assistance. Mainly, it plays a crucial role in airlifting military and non military load into remote locations.
The helicopter has an immense airlift capability which makes it a key player in performing rescue operations and for providing humanitarian assistance. Mainly, it plays a crucial role in airlifting military and non military load into remote locations.